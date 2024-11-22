Author John W. Warner IV on UAVs/ETs

Rumble link Bitchute link

WARNING: Warner spouts rank, ignorant bullshit about "the Arabs have been fighting the Jews for centuries" and, when he gets called on it, gets offended and leaves the conversation at the 45'50" mark.

Author John W. Warner IV calls the accelerating flap over UFO disclosure issues (including Congressional hearings on the subject) “much ado about very little.” But by “very little” he means very little disclosure, not very little that ought to be disclosed!

Warner: “You can throw events, hold press conferences and raise some awareness about the massive issue, but its complexities, science, horrors and crimes are far beyond 99% of the world’s capacity to understand with cohesion. Richard Dolan’s work is good for those new to the subject, but his rather bland rhetoric about the Deep State and the toxic secrecy only goes so far. UFO tech is now seamless across technology platforms, cars, ships and aircraft. Our world runs on formerly ET tech like quantum A.I. For all we know they gave us the wheel, sword, plough, axe and bow and arrow long ago.”

(For more on this issue see my interview with former Canadian Defense Minister Paul Hellyer.)

John W. Warner IV is a writer and gentleman farmer whose passion for history, vintage cars, and the unsung heroes of WWII inspired two large-scale creative ventures: a DVD documentary series on the early bootlegging days of NASCAR, The Golden Era of NASCAR, and a historical novel series, Little Anton. The son of retired Senator John W. Warner III (R-VA), former Secretary of the Navy and Chairman of the Armed Services Committee (KBE), and Catherine Mellon, banking heiress and daughter of philanthropist Paul Mellon (OSS, KBE), Warner says growing up in a family that had a seat at many of the most historically significant tables led to his insatiable quest to research and reveal hidden truths behind world events. (more)