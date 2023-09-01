Kevin’s Newsletter
Atty. Dave Meiswinkle on National ARM vs. COVID Crimes
Sep 01, 2023
Attorney Dave Meiswinkle sued the New Jersey State Police in an attempt to force the release of the original photographs taken by the Dancing Israelis, four Mossad ("Urban Moving Systems") spies who were set up to film the Twin Towers before the first plane hit, and who were subsequently caught wildly celebrating the successful attack. Having left the Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry (they're putting on a Symposium on September 10) Dave Meiswinkle is now spearheading the National American Renaissance Movement, which is pushing for a Grand Jury Investigation into Covid-19 crimes.

