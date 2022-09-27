Apollonian and Brian Ruhe on Buddhist Nazis vs. Satanists, NWO Bankers, and Much More

My fellow Revolution Radio host Briah Ruhe (Tuesdays 6-8 pm) may be the world's leading Buddhist Nazi UFOlogist. Tonight Brian and I are joined by his frequent guest Apollonian, a provocateur who plagues, I mean, haunts (ahem) the comments section at the Unz Review, offering strong opinions on a variety of subjects. Apo especially dislikes economist Michael Hudson, accuses Ron Unz of a long list of offenses starting with "cognitive infiltration," and wants to discuss Satanism and its link to central banking conspiracies.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe