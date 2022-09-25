Kevin’s Newsletter
Apollonian and Brian Ruhe on Buddhist Nazis vs. Satanists, NWO Bankers, and Much More
Apollonian and Brian Ruhe on Buddhist Nazis vs. Satanists, NWO Bankers, and Much More

Sep 25, 2022
My fellow Revolution Radio host Briah Ruhe (Tuesdays 6-8 pm) may be the world's leading Buddhist Nazi UFOlogist. Tonight Brian and I are joined by his frequent guest Apollonian, a provocateur who plagues, I mean, haunts (ahem) the comments section at the Unz Review, offering strong opinions on a variety of subjects. Apo especially dislikes economist Michael Hudson, accuses Ron Unz of a long list of offenses starting with "cognitive infiltration," and wants to discuss Satanism and its link to central banking conspiracies.

Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
