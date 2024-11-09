Amsterdam Soccer Riots: Worse Than the Holocaust?

Rumble link Bitchute link

Were the media's lies about who was responsible for the genocidal Zionist scum getting themselves beat up in Amsterdam even worse than that same media's lies about the Holocaust? Probably not. But they were still pretty bad.

Here is a timeline of the “new Holocaust” in Amsterdam.

Fortunately the senile American president, Joe Biden, noticed that another Holocaust had occurred, and had the courage to speak out against it.

“The Antisemitic attacks on Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam are despicable and echo dark moments in history when Jews were persecuted,” Biden wrote in a statement shared on social platform X. “Specifically, they remind me of the time when six million Jews were herded into gas chambers. But actually, this was worse. The gas chambers were at least designed to put people out of their misery quickly and painlessly. But Thursday night in Amsterdam, Jews were made to experience pain. Some of them actually cried out in pain—their own pain, not others’! What was done to those Jewish soccer hooligans was horrible to watch—much worse than the slow deaths of tens of thousands of women and children starved and crushed to death in Gaza. And you know why it was worse? Because they’re Jews, that’s why.”

Meanwhile, the ADL has ordered the US Congress to enact legislation appropriating six trillion dollars for the construction of Amsterdam Soccer Hooligan Holocaust Museums in every city in the Western world. Biden is expected to sign the bill into law by next Thursday.

In Hollywood, director Steven Spielberg and fourteen other leading directors and producers announced plans to make more than a dozen feature films memorializing the Amsterdam Soccer Hooligan Holocaust. In Brussels, the European Parliament passed a bill authorizing the payment of six million Euros in reparations to each Amsterdam Soccer Hooligan Holocaust survivor, as well as to all the family members of survivors, distant relations of family members of survivors, and any Jews who fancy themselves distantly related to the distant family members of the distant family members of the survivors. In Tel Aviv, Binyamin Netanyahu, flanked by two orangutans named Smotrich and Ben Gvir, vowed revenge, officially declaring the Dutch people Amalek and vowing that Amsterdam would soon look like Gaza and that the Dutch must be exterminated to every last man, woman, child, and even household pet.

Donald Trump, interrupted at Mar-a-Lago while performing favors for Jewish donors, said he wasn’t sure about the Dutch, much less the Gazans, but that he would try to do something to save the household pets.