Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Allan Stevo on How and Why to Stay Mask-Free
6
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:42
-55:42

Allan Stevo on How and Why to Stay Mask-Free

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jan 15, 2022
6
Share

Allan Stevo, author of The Bitcoin Manifesto, recently published “How Do I Ride Amtrak Without a Mask?” His method sounds like it would work. He writes: “This method of 1.) inquiring about the policy and 2.) requesting an exemption under the policy is covered in depth in the bestselling “Face Masks in One Lesson,” alongside many methods of getting through life normally without wearing a mask. If you are looking for the science on how mask wearing harms everyone, have a look at “Face Masks Hurt Kids.” 

For a radically different view of masking, listen to my interview with Dave Lindorff.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett