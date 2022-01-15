Allan Stevo on How and Why to Stay Mask-Free

Allan Stevo, author of The Bitcoin Manifesto, recently published “How Do I Ride Amtrak Without a Mask?” His method sounds like it would work. He writes: “This method of 1.) inquiring about the policy and 2.) requesting an exemption under the policy is covered in depth in the bestselling “Face Masks in One Lesson,” alongside many methods of getting through life normally without wearing a mask. If you are looking for the science on how mask wearing harms everyone, have a look at “Face Masks Hurt Kids.”

For a radically different view of masking, listen to my interview with Dave Lindorff.