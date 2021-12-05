Alan Sabrosky Un-Retires from Radio

Dr. Alan Sabrosky USMC, “most censored man in America,” former head of Strategic Studies, US Army War College, announced his retirement from public speaking on my radio show October 8th. Fortunately he is coming out of retirement tonight. He recently posted on his Facebook page:

“SEVERAL WEEKS AGO, before my most recent 3-day (FB) ban (!), I told my friend Kevin Barrett & posted here that I was going to take the occasion of my 80th birthday (10/10/2021) to put an end to public speaking and such. I seemed to be reacting slower than before – still retained the information and a good grasp of details, but simply wasn’t as quick to retrieve those things when needed.

I got lots of feedback from a couple of hundred (or more) people, and after reading everything (since I couldn’t post anything for a month!) and thinking about the input I got, I decided to modify my position. So what I will do for as long as possible is:

1. Do interviews or programs with friendly people & on friendly forums, but abstain from debates or hostile interviewers & programs.

2. Write one article a month.

3. Post on FB & Gab as possible, but not try to read & (as appropriate) respond to all comments.

4. Start a weekly podcast in January 2022 (still thinking about format etc., suggestions are most welcome).

I think that will be more than enough. I’d be happy to hear what y’all think, and any thoughts you might have on this agenda.

Many thanks, Alan Sabrosky”

In this interview Alan Sabrosky develops some of the arguments he first made last year in “On the Cusp of the Blue Terror.”