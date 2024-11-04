Alan Sabrosky on Whether This Election Matters

Rumble link Bitchute link

Alan Sabrosky returns to his “first Friday of the month” slot to discuss the burning question of whether or not it matters who wins next Tuesday’s election. Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Extract:

Alan Sabrosky: Do elections really matter? Not only in the United States, but in the Western world? I would say they don't. They really don't— (though) it is very likely that as you get away from the national election and national offices and get into state offices, that some of them matter. And when you get down to local offices, a lot of them do matter because they have a very direct impact on day-to-day life.

But in the grand scheme of things, if we're looking just at the United States, which is probably what we should do today—I don't think anyone else is foolish enough to schedule elections on November 5th at the same time as we're doing it… Do elections at the national level matter? You have two parties whose national offices and whose all leading national candidates, not just the two principal ones, but all capable-of-nomination candidates in both parties are subject to and owned by two factions of a national Jewish lobby.

And in case anyone says there is no such thing as a Jewish lobby, there are some 50 major Jewish organizations. There actually is a Jewish lobby. It has a website, very public about it. Its name is the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and it includes 48 to 50 organizations at any particular time, plus several affiliates. And among those 48 to 50 organizations are APAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is the master or mistress or whatever you do on that terms these days of Capitol Hill. And there’s the anti-defamation league, whose specialty is defamation of others… (to read the full transcript, click on "show transcript” at my Substack page.)