Alan Sabrosky on Trump/Israel Lunacy

Alan Sabrosky USMC, “most censored man in America,” returns for his “first Friday of the month” commentary. Trump’s chaotic first month in general, and his ultra-Zionist lunacy in particular, are on the agenda.

Dr. Alan Sabrosky is the former Head of Strategic Studies at the US Army War College. He expresses his Jewish heritage via cuisine, not foreign policy.

Welcome to the live edition of Truth Jihad Radio. I'm Kevin Barrett doing this show every Friday, bringing on interesting folks with a lot to say, some of them kind of notorious, greatly-admired and in-some-quarters-reviled people bringing up provocative ideas that they don't want you to hear. Tonight we have two classic guests here reappearing on the show. In the second hour, Laurent Guyenot, the author of From Yahweh to Zion, comes on to discuss his two recently published articles, “The Disraeli Enigma” and “The Cursed Nation and the Temple of Satan.” In the latter article, he addresses the issue of whether eighth-day circumcision is a major factor in making Jews crazy and genocidal. So that'll be a transgressive hour.

And then in the first hour, more transgression with Alan Sabrosky, who expresses his Jewish heritage through cuisine, not foreign policy, is coming back on the show for his usual first Friday of the month gig. He wants to talk about ongoing scandalous issues around Trump's chaotic first month in office. And in particular, the Zionist craziness, the ultra Zionist craziness, this madness of Zion, genocidal madness: “slaughter the children and build a Riviera on their bones.” Chances of that happening are somewhere between slim and none. Hey, Alan! You're looking good. How are you doing?

Not so well in some ways, but I'll talk about that later.

Sorry to hear that. Actually, I've got some issues going here, too, but I probably won't talk about that later. I'll talk about the world issues…It is a little discouraging to lose almost $8,000 to Stripe, canceling 80% of my income and then stealing the $8,000 that they owe me, $7,800, whatever it was. And so that totally demonetized the Substack, which is my main job.

Wow, I didn't know that. I didn't know that would happen.

Yeah, I think it's kind of a compliment, because not that many people have actually gotten debanked at Substack by way of Stripe. So I guess I could take that as a badge of honor. But it's also a pain.

You said that to me after one of our programs, six, seven years ago, where we were talking, and I mentioned the H word, and suddenly my mic was cut off.

Yeah, it's funny how that happened.

You said something to me about, “you should take that as a compliment.” I thought, it's not exactly a compliment to realize that you're gone, you know. But that happens.

You're back.

Yeah, we know. And what is so fascinating to me, and I don't mean that in a positive sense, is that these folks are so good at destroying things and people and ruining things and people. And so bad at building good things. It's not a question of build back better, the old slogan that the Biden administration had. They can't build back, period, better or worse. But by God, they can tear down.

Well, that's what Trump has in mind. Trump lets the Israelis do the genocidal demolition, and then the Americans are going to come in and build the new Riviera. Where does this guy come up with this stuff? Is he smoking something, or is Bibi somehow ventriloquating him?

That's a very good question. Two things about Trump 2.0 are very interesting. And they both bear on your comment. One is that Trump 2.0 is making a serious effort to avoid the fatal error he made in his first term of not getting control of the interior ministries of the government—the Justice Department, FBI. Whether I like him or dislike him doesn't matter. He is doing his best to get control of the government. And it's one of the oddities that has struck me about the American system: It used to be even as recently as 35, 40 years ago, that most confirmations of political appointees or of three and four star generals or force commanders or heads of the services were pretty much pro forma. About the only one that people paid real attention to, and that was often very controversial, was appointments to the Supreme Court.

But now we're in a position, unlike under a parliamentary system, where a president is elected or selected, whichever you choose, because of a certain platform that that president puts out. And then our system allows the opposition party to grind that president's nominees, political appointments, —which are needed to carry out the agenda, the platform—to grind them into dust, to ruin them, or simply to delay them beyond all possible measure. And it makes no sense. It's like having a tramp steamer supposedly doing a cruise liner's job…

