Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
AK Dewdney on Truth Movement vs. Deep State (Who’s Winning?)
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Nov 30, 2021
1
Mathematics and science professor and Sufism-oriented Muslim A.K. Dewdney ponders:

“I am increasingly sceptical these days when I read reports from otherwise (seemingly) reliable activists that ‘The Deep State Is In a Panic,’ or ‘This is a game-changer’ or ‘Deep state retreats’ or ‘VAX plan failing’ and on and on and on. Such assessments may give comfort to some, but they serve no one’s real interest on our side of the curtain. This might make an interesting topic especially in the context of a Progress Report. i.e. ‘How are we doing, really?’ Is there a systematic way we can make such assessments?”

And what does Dewdney think of Alan Sabrosky’s claim that the truth movement failed? Tune in and see!

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
