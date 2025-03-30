David Duke on Jewish Supremacism and Zionist Genocide

Rumble link Bitchute link

For many years I kept vaguely hearing about a celebrity named David Duke. The ADL had promoted him as “America’s most famous racist.” Several years ago I got around to actually reading some of his work, and discovered that he is an eloquent anti-racist. Dr. Duke is a lucid and persuasive critic of America’s and the world’s worst racists, the genocidal Jewish supremacists, and a passionate defender of their Palestinian victims.

Excerpts:

David Duke: I left the Klan almost 50 years ago. And again, I repudiated anybody in any organization, white, yellow, black, whatever, that hates other people, wants to oppress them or enslave them or harm them. And, of course, I evolved in my life. I'm still in favor of preserving my heritage, of course, like all people are. Turkey is 90% Turkish, right? They're Turks, and they want to preserve their heritage. Palestinians, obviously, want to preserve their Palestinian heritage. And every leftist and liberal accepts that… Everybody would recognize the Turks or the Palestinians to have the right to preserve their own heritage and their own country and their way of life and their very existence and their very identity. I think that's the most basic thing about human rights. We have individual rights which we have to preserve: free speech, free thought, not being enslaved, not being oppressed, not being exploited, not being immersed in vice or other sorts of addictions that people try to spread. And by the way I think there is a very common source for a lot of that… So yeah, I'm the opposite of a racist.

We don't even know if a lot of the genocides of the Old Testament took place. Maybe it was boasting on their part, because they wanted Jews to be…well, like Jews are doing in Palestine. I mean, Netanyahu evoked Amalek, right?

Kevin Barrett: And this genocide we know is real. Some of those ancient biblical ones, not so much.

That's exactly right. This genocide we know is real.

And anybody that's that's a believer in Allah, anyone who's a believer in God, you accept as your brother.

Absolutely.

And you give them complete rights, justice, freedom and everything.In fact,Islam also teaches to be fair to other people who are even not Muslims from what I've read in the Koran. And specifically Christians.

The Koran says that Christians are going to be the closest in love and friendship to Muslims, and that Jews and pagans will be the most hostile.

Whereas the Jewish Talmud and just trips in hatred for Jesus Christ. It says, literally, if you read a book called Jesus in the Talmud by Peter Schaeffer, the famous Judea scholar from Princeton, he also taught in Europe. And he points out that Jews say, and by the way, Judaism is full of black magic. And it's full of polytheism too. They really do believe in these demonic spirits and these demonic gods and everything else. And they believe that Jewish magicians raised Christ, not God, that they raised Christ, brought him back to life and are going to keep him alive forever so they could torture him forever by boiling him in human excrement. This is almost bad for me to say this about Jesus Christ. Boiling him in excrement. And some of the Jews say it's in semen, boiling in semen forever, torturing Jesus Christ forever, this kind teacher of love and forgiveness and God. I mean, you can't even make this up.

Gotta love that Talmud.

You've got to love that Talmud, yeah. And these Christian Zionists, you can't even understand them. They're deluded. I hate to say that. I don't want to hurt their feelings, but I want them to open their hearts and realize when they support Judaism, that Judaism took a dark turn. In fact, it took a dark turn even before Christ came about. And some people even believe that God was trying to reform the Jews and to turn away from the dark side. It said that Jews were available for salvation and Jews were available to be worthy and followers of God. But that specifically they had become as a group, collectively, Judaism became an enemy of God above.

That's pretty much the Quranic view, too.

I realize it is, yes. There are a lot of similarities. I correct my Christian friends a lot about that. I say, you know, don't tell me about how the Quran is this or that. And I say, it's Judaism that is... And Jesus said it very well. He said in John 8, 44, he says, “ye are of your father the devil, sons of the devil, and the desires of the fathers ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning and abode not in truth because there's no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his very essence.”

In fact, there are literally dozens and dozens and dozens of passages in the New Testament spoken by Christ, allegedly, in the New Testament Gospels, where Christ says how the Jewish elite, the Jewish Pharisees, Sadducees, the Jewish leadership, the Jewish Levites, the Jewish Kohanim, the elite class—which has to be pure, by the way. You can't even marry a descendant, a Kohanim, which is their elite class. It's kind of like the SS of the Jews, is the only way to put it. The Kohanim can't even marry the descendant of a convert. A Jew can marry a convert, theoretically, even though, like they say, they don't seek that out. But a Kohanim can't even marry a convert. And that's Israeli law. That's set up by the Supreme Court in Israel.

But anyway, so Jesus constantly went against them. He gave the most scathing things for these Pharisees. And by the way, calling them the masters of the lie, that's exactly why Adler is right about this transformation in about the second century BC. Because what they (the Jews of that era) realized was they faced defeat after defeat after defeat. So how do the Jews continue to work for world domination? Because that's what it says in Deuteronomy, right? Over all other peoples. “All other peoples must worship you. You can enslave them. You can kill them.”

…(Maimonides) also wrote about usury. He said that it's a commandment in the Old Testament in a number of places that a Jew shall not commit usury against a fellow Jew, but usury is a commendable thing against non-Jews. That’s a good thing. That's recommended…

