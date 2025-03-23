Julag USA!

Anne Applebaum, a leading Jewish-American journalist, supports murdering Palestinian journalists. She doesn’t want the world to know the horrible facts about the genocide “Israel” has been committing since 1948. Her solution: Kill the messenger.

And “Israel” has taken her advice. By the end of 2024, the Genocidal Zionist Entity or GZE (pronounced “jeeeeeez!”) had murdered at least 217 journalists since the beginning of the al-Aqsa Flood war in October 2023. You can see the names and faces of the martyred journalists at al-Jazeera’s memorial page.

Since Applebaum thinks journalists she disagrees with ought to be killed, doesn’t that make Applebaum herself—and by extension, all journalists who provide cover for the ongoing genocide—legitimate targets for the other side? If what’s good for the goose is good for the gander, and what’s good for the Jews is good for the goyim, why shouldn’t an army of anti-genocide Applebaum-equivalents start killing pro-genocide journalists like her?

The answer, of course, is: “Play by the rules.” And rule number one, or maybe it’s two or three, is: Don’t kill journalists. Killing any civilians at all is, by definition, terrorism. And journalists are not only civilians, they’re essential workers who, if they’re any good, put their lives on the line for the truth.

Playing by the rule involves other things too, including: Don’t target civilian infrastructure, especially hospitals, ambulances, and other medical facilities. Make every possible effort to avoid harming non-combatants and their property. Treat wounded enemy fighters and captives humanely. Let the Red Cross, the UN, and all interested humanitarian organizations have full access to everything, from the battlefield to your POW facilities.

But letting journalists (including social media amateurs) do their job may be the most important rule of all. That’s because solving the problem behind the war, in a just and rational manner, requires that all parties have access to accurate information that will help them discern the truth.

But what if one side—Applebaum’s side—refuses to play by the rules? What if it routinely lies because it knows the truth would condemn it? What if we are dealing with a psychopathic culture based on a religion that teaches its “chosen” adherents to systematically violate their solemn oaths? And what if that psychopathic tribe has used ethnic nepotism to dominate the media? And what if that tribe-dominated media is running interference for genocide? Specifically, focusing on last week’s events, what if the media is largely responsible for the failure of the Gaza ceasefire?

My American Free Press article published last week (and reproduced below) raised the question: “Will the ‘Trump truce’ hold?”

As of mid-March the “Trump Truce” is looking shakier by the day, as Israel commits increasingly blatant violations while moving its genocide to the West Bank. All of this raises the question: Will Trump let Netanyahu torpedo the Trump Truce, leaving Trump with egg on his face as the Gaza genocide resumes?

As it turned out, my pessimism was warranted. Optimists had hoped that Israel and Trump would have to pay a steep political price for shamelessly shredding the ceasefire agreement and resuming the all-out genocide. And indeed, had big Western media reacted with screaming headlines like “Israel Violates Ceasefire, Resumes Genocide,” and made clear that Israel had arbitrarily and unilaterally chosen to shred the same agreement it had solemnly signed eight weeks ago—while providing accurately-balanced coverage of the suffering that Israel’s treachery was causing—the price would have been far too high.

Unfortunately, Netanyahu and his fanatical cabinet could count on the Jewish-dominated media’s complicity in genocide. They knew that their co-ethnic chosenites at The New York Times and Washington Post and CNN and Yahoo and Unit-8200-infiltrated Google and the rest of big media would lie to the world, saying the ceasefire had just somehow “collapsed,” while insinuating that the real villain in the whole drama was Hamas. (In reality, Hamas had made every effort to scrupulously respect the terms of the ceasefire, even while Israel was continually violating it.)

Memo to Applebaum: Since the Western journalistic establishment is complicit in genocide, a capital crime, it stands to reason that the responsible parties ought to be executed. (Those of us who play by the rules, in this case the “rule of law,” naturally insist that they should have benefit of trial and judgement prior to execution.)

As a thought experiment, though, let’s consider what a pro-Palestine equivalent of Anne Applebaum might say. Imagine, if you will, the possibility that in her misspent youth, before she had fully internalized her tribe’s genocidal racism, Anne Applebaum had a son outside of wedlock with a Palestinian student she met at Yale University in the mid-1980s. Since her Zionist parents obviously wouldn’t understand, Anne had been forced to keep the matter secret and surrender the child to its father’s Palestinian family. Applebaum’s Palestinian son—let’s call him “Ibn Applebaum”—grew up in a well-educated Palestinian household in the US. As a teenager he made the first of many visits to Palestine, learning firsthand the horrors of genocidal Zionist occupation.

Ibn Applebaum, a supporter of the Palestinian resistance, recalls his mother’s argument that journalists are legitimate targets and ought to be killed. He looks at the genocide-complicit Western media and enthusiastically agrees. But rather than targeting low-level working journalists, like Israel does, he decides to take his complaint straight to the top…and becomes the new Luigi Mangione and then some.

At Ibn Applebaum’s trial, his mother Anne—who like all Jewish mothers is proud of the success and fame accrued by her circumcised son—tearfully testifies that killing media people is perfectly legitimate. Given her qualifications as an expert witness who just happens to be the defendant’s Jewish mother (qualifications including a Pulitzer prize, service at the Washington Post editorial board and Pulitzer Board, and a fellowship at Johns Hopkins) the jury laps up her heartrending testimony and frees Ibn Applebaum…who goes on to kill yet another media CEO, then another, and another, sparking a national uprising of media-CEO killers who wind up slaughtering the entire upper echelon of American and Western journalism, thereby liberating their people from Jewish domination…all thanks to Anne “kill the journalists” Applebaum.

A nice tale. If only.

As of today, having failed thus far to find our Ibn Applebaum, Americans are witnessing the complete destruction of their liberty, as a once-proud nation descends into total Jewish tyranny. Call it the American Julag. Under orders from the Netanyahu gang and paymasters like Miriam Adelson, genocide-owning Trump is terrorizing university campuses and torturing anti-genocide activists (and people married to them). Not content to let shabbos-goy Trump preside over the American Julag, Rahm Emmanuel is planning to become America’s first fully-kosher president and rub our snubby little goy noses in our dispossession.

Ibn Applebaum fantasies aside, there is of course a real chance that Jewish overreach will once again trigger uprisings or pograms that will restore the Yahwist julag-meisters to their rightful place as a rightfully-mistrusted i.e. “persecuted” minority. Whether or not that happens any time soon, the world moves on. As the Zio-Jewish parasite sucks the last few drops of blood out of the West, the East and South (and Russian North) are rising…and will soon put an end to Jewish misrule in Occupied Palestine, and the Jewish-bankster empire that enabled it.

Stripe is Substack’s only processor and they debanked me, so you can no longer pay me through Substack. Now I am posting everything on Substack free and asking people to sign up for recurring donations at my Paypal donation page…or better yet, the free speech platform SPdonate. Note that you may need to do a recurring larger recurring annual donation ($100 suggested) not a small monthly one, because SPdonate can’t process anything under $20.

“Peace Plans” for Gaza: Will the Trump Truce Hold?

By Kevin Barrett, for American Free Press (written March 10, 2025)

What would a viable peace plan for Gaza look like?

It wouldn’t look like President Trump’s unhinged tweets about Palestinians voluntarily leaving so the US can move in and build Riveria-style resorts. Obviously the Palestinians are not going to leave, and obviously the US is not going to invade and annex Gaza. Trump was floating a surrealistic and tasteless fantasy, perhaps as an offbeat way of trying to soften up the parties to future negotiations.

Nor would it look like Netanyahu’s genocidal plot to keep murdering the roughly two million Gazans and expel the survivors. That is not a peace plan. That is a recipe for permanent war.

Not a single country in the world other than the US and Israel takes either of those two “peace plans” seriously.

The closest thing to a viable peace plan is Egypt’s proposal for a $53 billion five-year rebuilding project. Under it, Hamas would step back and allow its arch-rival, the Palestinian Authority, to oversee reconstruction alongside a technocratic committee. The future governance of Gaza would be determined by negotiations and, presumably, elections.

Amazingly, Hamas has responded positively to Egypt’s call for it to step down in favor of the Palestinian Authority. That is amazing because Hamas has roundly defeated Israel on the battlefield. On October 7, 2023, lightly-armed Hamas fighters routed several of Israel’s elite military units. Since then, Israel has been unable to take and permanently hold ground in Gaza, suffering defeat after defeat in its confrontations with courageous Hamas fighters popping out of cleverly-designed tunnels. Defeated militarily, Israel has been reduced to mass murdering tens of thousands of civilian women and children by the cowardly method of dropping bombs on their houses from a safe altitude. But despite the wholesale slaughter of innocents, even Anthony Blinken has admitted that Hamas is as strong today as it was on October 6, 2023.

The Egyptian plan envisions replacing Hamas with a PA-allied technocratic committee that would oversee the quick construction of 200,000 temporary housing units, followed by 400,000 permanent homes. Basic infrastructure destroyed by Israel, including water, power, and sewage lines, would be rebuilt. The plan anticipates a timeframe of around thirty months to restore permanent housing to Gaza’s entire population. By that time, an airport and industrial zone will also be completed. Gazans themselves will provide most of the labor.

The Egyptian plan was quickly endorsed by the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and leading European nations including France, Germany, and the UK. China and Russia are also on board.

Israel and its propagandists in Western media have attacked the Egyptian plan on spurious grounds. They don’t want the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza because, they say, it is too anti-Israel. In reality, the PA is widely viewed by Palestinians as a tool of Israeli occupation.

The Israelis also object to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) being involved. Zionists have invented all sorts of ridiculous propaganda about UNRWA. But the real reason Israel hates UNRWA is that it has been effective at helping Palestinians stay alive, while genocidal Israel wants Palestinians dead.

Netanyahu has refused to accept any plan that features the PA or UNRWA. But there are no alternatives, and Bibi knows it. He is simply obstructing for the sake of obstruction because he wants to keep dropping bombs on Palestinian women and children. If he accepts peace, his extremist coalition partners Smotrich and Ben-Gvir will resign, his government will fall, and Netanyahu will go to prison.

The wild card in all of this is Donald Trump, who was widely praised for forcing a ceasefire on Israel when he assumed office. As of mid-March the “Trump Truce” is looking shakier by the day, as Israel commits increasingly blatant violations while moving its genocide to the West Bank. All of this raises the question: Will Trump let Netanyahu torpedo the Trump Truce, leaving Trump with egg on his face as the Gaza genocide resumes?

Trump’s reputation as a peace-loving deal-maker is on the line. If he lets Netanyahu shred the Trump Truce the region will be primed for ever-escalating war, which is exactly what Netanyahu wants. Dragging the US into an Israeli war on Iran has always been Netanyahu’s aim. A big regional war would implode the US and global economies as Iran closed the Persian Gulf and destroyed the world’s leading oil production facilities. Trump’s presidency would fail spectacularly.

Trump’s best move would be to rebrand the Arab plan as the new Trump plan. He could pound his chest and take credit for Hamas agreeing to step down in favor of the PA and its technocratic allies…and then invite the squealing Netanyahu to the Oval Office and give him the Zelensky treatment.