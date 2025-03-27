Victor Hugo Vaca: "It's the Jew$!"

Rumble link Bitchute link

I joined “The Noticing” with Victor-Hugo Vaca, who writes: “Kevin Barrett of Truth Jihad and The Maverick Artist Victor-Hugo, host of The Noticing on the Nemos News Network discuss how History Repeats Itself and Worldwide Pogroms Coming.” Our almost-two-hour conversation covered many topics including my background, religion and eschatology, and the decline and impending collapse of the US empire.

Excerpts

Victor-Hugo Vaca: The cowards who hide behind fake names and avatars tell me, oh, you're over there in another country. You don't know what it's like over here. We're in control. The patriots are in control. The white hats are in control. And we have to hide behind a fake name in Avatar because if they knew who we were…we're just really doing a top secret job. I'm like, yeah, you're doing a top secret job leaving comments on my obscure Bitchute channel.

So I don't think the U.S. stands a chance. I don't mean to black pill. I think I agree with you that the U.S. is pretty much done at this point by design because the Jews see the West as the dome. And like you said, they want to bring back the Mashiach and build a third temple and have 2,800 slaves, according to the Talmud. I learned all this when I lived in China, by the way. The Chinese know the plan. They said, oh, yeah, the Jews, they think that we're stupid. So they want to have us as their 2,800 slaves because they think we're subservient. But what the Jews don’t realize is that the Chinese are hip to their plan. And the Chinese are not averse to doing the double cross on the Jews. The Chinese are just playing stupid. And the Russians also are hip to what these Jews are up to, because they've both been through it with Mao’s revolution and the Bolshevik revolution.

So yeah, it's just the Americans have been so dumbed down and fluoridated. The men are pussified. Viewers hate it when I say that but it's the truth.

VHV: Have you heard of Cliff High? He developed some sort of software that can predict the emotional words in the internet and then he gathers them all together and they somehow end up predicting events…He was able to predict very well the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. He didn't know that it was going to be the attempted assassination, but he knew he could see that it was going to send a ripple effect around the world, which it ended up doing.

His prediction now is that the pogroms are coming for the reasons which you stated. And I'm noticing as well that the world is noticing. People are sending me coins that are stamped with the words “it's the Jews.” Money from Canada to Maldives to the UK to the United States with “it's the Jews” written on it. So people are in a peaceful manner getting the word out and starting the conversation, ironically using the Babylonian magic trick (fiat money) that is suppressing them and keeping them in debt slavery.

And it seems like the Jews are realizing that the cat is out of the bag. It's now being passed around. And you gotta realize if it says “it's the Jews” on coins, imagine how many times these coins are being passed around every day. People see “it's the Jews” and then subconsciously it makes them wonder what's going on.