Henry Makow on “Illuminati IV: Genocide and War”

Henry Makow, author of the Illuminati series, is ethnically, but not ideologically, Jewish. (He writes: “Judaism is a satanic cult masquerading as a religion…They believe they are God and we must worship them.”) Note that the Illuminati conspiracy theory described by Nesta Webster is suprisingly well-supported by historical evidence, as summarized in a recent Ron Unz article.

Dr. Makow, a retired English Literature professor, returns to Truth Jihad Radio to discuss his new book Illuminati IV: Genocide and War. Excerpts from the book: “The reason Israelis have no compunction about shooting women and children is that non-Jews are considered animals.” “Genocide…starts with Palestinians. We are all Palestinians. ‘Greater Israel’ is the whole world.” “What Israel did to Gaza is what Organized Jewry (Chabad) would like to do to everyone who doesn’t worship them as God. The Scamdemic was a test of our compliance.” “According to the ‘holy’ Chabad Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the main requirement for the Antichrist to come to Earth is the genocide of Christians.” “Trump has admitted he is a Freemason who studied the Cabala. He is constantly making Masonic downward-prayer hand signs which no one, not even the Democrats, dare mention.” “On Oct 7, 2024, Trump signaled his membership in Chabad by commemorating the Hamas attack on Israel at Menachem Schneerson’s grave site.” “Weisberg says that the ‘final window’ for installing the Antichrist is the Hebrew Year lasting from Rosh Hashanah 2027 until Rosh Hashanah 2028, meaning from 2 Oct 2027 until 30 Sep 2028.”

Excerpt:

Kevin Barrett: So you've written this Illuminati series. And I should mention that Ron Unz just wrote a really good introductory article to the Illuminati conspiracy theory that turned out to be one of the ones that Unz believes is credible. Nesta Webster is, of course, the famous author who told us about the Illuminati sponsoring the French Revolution. And that's completely illegal and taboo haram to even talk about in mainstream circles. But as Unz mentions in his introduction, there's surprisingly good evidence supporting it.

Well, you've got there long before Ron Unz and even before me. And 20 years ago, Henry, when I met you or started reading your stuff, I agreed with a certain amount of it. I said, I don't disagree with some of this, but some of it seems pretty far out. Today, it doesn't seem as far out, and I have to say I agree with the majority of it. A lot of it sounds crazy, but unfortunately, obviously, a lot of it is true. So, congratulations on being ahead of your time.

Thanks very much, Kevin. I want to start off by saying this fourth collection is kind of the culmination of my 20-plus years of research. I've been waiting like 10 years to put this collection together, until I had a new vision to present a new clarity. And essentially the clarity is that Judaism has been taken over by a cult called Chabad. They're Kabbalists. They're Satanists. And unfortunately, most of the central bankers belong to them. And unfortunately, the belief of the Kabbalists is that the world, in fact, the universe, was created for Jews. And essentially, the Goyim must worship Jews as God or be exterminated.

I know this is ridiculous, and this is not the view of the vast majority of Jews, who are ignorant of this, but it's what's happened. Judaism and hence banking and hence the whole world has been subverted by this satanic cult, Chabad. And that's my extreme finding that no one wants to acknowledge, and I don't blame them. It's pretty frightening. And I hope I'm wrong.

