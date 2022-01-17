Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Robert Singer Explains Why the World Will End in 2023
5
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:52
-55:52

Robert Singer Explains Why the World Will End in 2023

(Whew! Glad It’s Not This Year!)
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jan 17, 2022
5
Share

On December 17  I discussed the end times (akhir uz-zamaan) with Islamic Scholars Jowad al-Ansari and Alamdar Zaidi and Convert Andrew Israel. Tonight I will be talking to Robert Singer, #9 below in the list of thinkers who are saying the “end” is 2023:

Robert is one of the few end times researchers who has an explanation for, why if 2023 is the “end,” we are not in the tribulation that should have begun at the end of 2015.

Mr. Singer, a researcher who specializing in eschatology was on my show in 2013  talking about mass casualty conspiracy incidents.  Singer has been a featured author on a number of alternative news websites, worked as an investigator/researcher for various law firms,  was hired as a private investigator by Kayne WEST and one of the San Bernardino shooting victim’s families.

For an overview of Robert Singer’s approach to eschatology, read Is Mankind’s Destiny Foretold? | Cosmic Convergence: 2012 and Beyond.

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett