Peter McCullough on Vax and Mortality

Peter McCullough, MD has spent much of the past three years defying unprecedented censorship while publicizing evidence-based COVID treatment protocols and questioning key aspects of the official response to the pandemic. On December 7, citing increasing reports of injuries and deaths from mRNA vaccines, Dr. McCullough, speaking at a US Senate roundtable, called for them to be withdrawn from the market.

Regular Truth Jihad Radio listeners know there is strong evidence that the vaccines are causing injuries and deaths. The question is, how many? Precisely how dangerous are these experimental injections? What is their real cost-benefit profile? Big Pharma and its captive medical, scientific, and journalistic establishments don’t want us to know, and work overtime to avoid doing and publicizing the studies that would answer those questions (for all vaccines, not just COVID mRNA injections).

Meanwhile, Ron Unz appeared on this show two weeks ago with what appears to be good news: Worldwide mortality data does not support high-end estimates of mRNA vaccine deaths. Is Unz’s analysis correct? Let’s ask Dr. McCullough.

Dr. Peter McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and the Chief Scientific Officer of The Wellness Company.





