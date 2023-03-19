Video link

In the latest False Flag Weekly News (watch it above) Cat McGuire and I discussed a long list of stories mainstream media label “conspiracy theories.” We began with the 9/11-anthrax false flag (with references to Graeme MacQueen, Seymour Hersh, Tucker Carlson, and RFK Jr.), moved on to COVID origins and biological warfare, traversed various color revolutions and regime change attempts including Ukraine, Georgia, Syria, and Pakistan, discussed Zionist occupations of Nevada and banking as well as Palestine, cast the January 6 “insurrection” as an obvious set-up, posited Western oligarchs’ conspiracies against Putin and Trump, and railed against fake bird flu pandemics, wokery, cultural Marxist perversion, and so on. Almost all of our interpretations of almost everything we discussed would be labeled “conspiracy theories” by The New York Times.

One “conspiracy theory” we didn’t discuss on the show—but which I have covered in my radio broadcasts—is the 1980 October Surprise act of treason that overthrew Jimmy Carter and put Reagan and Bush I in the White House. Specifically, I have interviewed Reagan White House whistleblower Barbara Honegger and historian Gary Sick, authors of the two books, both entitled October Surprise, that broke the story. This is one of those conspiracy theories that has been rated by cognoscenti as “obviously true, at least in its broad outlines” for several decades.

The New York Times used to disagree. America’s newspaper of record has long lumped October Surprise alongside all the other “conspiracy theories” it rails against: JFK, RFK, MLK, 9/11, the Franklin Scandal, Vietnam POWs, CIA drug dealing, election theft, Hunter’s laptop, Epstein didn’t kill himself, the COVID bio-attack, and other obvious truths that the Gray Lady thinks aren’t fit to print.

But yesterday, everything changed: The New York Times ran a story admitting that the gist of October Surprise has turned out to be true.

The Times is now admitting the obvious, though hardly belaboring it (the story isn’t a screaming top-of-the-front-page headline) thanks to Texas political honcho Ben Barnes’ late-life confession.

According to The New York Times, the fact that Reagan’s 1980 campaign committed treason by making a deal with Iran to keep the US hostages locked up until Reagan’s election and inauguration was “a four-decade secret.” But in reality, it was only kept secret from credulous people who read The New York Times and believe whatever they are told. Anyone with a modicum of intellectual curiosity who investigated the topic with an open mind quickly discovered, thanks to the books by Honegger and Sick among other sources, that the story was almost certainly true.

To believe that no such Reagan-Iran deal was made has always required one to think it was a mere coincidence that the hostages were released just minutes after Reagan was sworn in as president. That’s on par with thinking Building 7 just fell down from office fires, or that Jeffrey Epstein hanged himself, or that Mickey Cohen’s hitman/bagman Jack Rubenstein waded through a miraculously parting Red Sea of Dallas police officers to shoot Lee Harvey Oswald dead because Ruby wanted to spare Jackie the annoyance of a trial.

As the above cases suggest, it is often the official stories, not the “conspiracy theories,” that are risibly ridiculous. The recent attempt to blame COVID on raccoon dogs, for example, is so absurd it was hard to satirize, but I tried anyway.

And don’t get me started on the attempts to blame Putin, then later some Ukrainian amateurs on a sailboat, for the destruction of Nordstream. That one, too, was hard to satirize.

Maybe it’s time for those of us in the reality-based community to give up on the “judicious study of discernible reality” and stop writing serious articles exposing conspiracies and instead just ruthlessly mock and jeer and deride and generally laugh our proverbial posteriors off at the ever-increasing insanity of the stories we are being told.