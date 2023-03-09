Check out the preliminary list of FFWN stories, and watch the show Saturday after 1 pm Eastern, HERE

Greetings from beautiful Oujda, Morocco, the City of Mosques that I wrote about last week. When I wrote that story I hadn’t yet met any alt-COVID locals. But during the past few days they’ve been turning up everywhere. My brother-in-law who just dropped in from Rabat agrees that COVID is a US bioweapon. He thinks the vaccines are phase two of the bio-attack. Another brother-in-law isn’t anti-vax, but seconds Ron Unz’s COVID bio-attack thesis. And the woman selling clothing in the open-air market downtown insists that the Grand Mosque of Oujda started hosting way too many funeral prayers shortly after the vax rollout—an alarming phenomenon that she insists has continued ever since.

Meanwhile, in other news from Morocco, a motley crew of Nordstream pipeline sabotage suspects fingered by anonymous intelligence sources just washed up on the beautiful beach in Saidia (“the best beach in Africa”). Fortunately I was able to snatch my wife’s iphone and snap a picture of the skipper making an emergency call to Zelensky (as shown in the above photo) before the Unoffical Ukrainian Air Force (UUAF) showed up to strafe the beach and extract the three Ukie special ops guys who’d managed to take out the pipeline using masks, snorkels, swim fins, and waterproof M-80 firecrackers before getting rammed by a Russian sub and limping down to the Mediterranean for repairs and R&R. The cover story for the pipeline attack mission was “a three hour tour” out of Bornholm, Denmark. A Ukrainian oligarch named Thurston Howellsky III financed the operation, which was completely independent and had absolutely no connection to any Western military or intelligence agencies, least of all any American ones, no matter what Seymour Hersh or anybody else says.

Truth Jihad Radio will resume its regular live broadcasts March 17 after my return from Morocco. Thank you for your patience and support.