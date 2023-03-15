Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Federal Whistleblower Asks Seymour Hersh About 9/11, WTC-7, JFK Coup
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:52
-25:52

Federal Whistleblower Asks Seymour Hersh About 9/11, WTC-7, JFK Coup

Hersh promises to read Laurent Guyénot's The Unspoken Kennedy Truth
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Karl Golovin's avatar
Kevin Barrett
and
Karl Golovin
Mar 15, 2023
1
Share

Video link

At a National Press Club event in Washington DC yesterday, March 14, retired federal agent and whistleblower Karl Golovin asked Seymour Hersh pointed questions about Nordstream, 9/11, and WTC-7, and then handed Hersh a copy of Laurent Guyenot's book The Unspoken Kennedy Truth, which blames Israel for JFK's assassination.

Golovin’s question referenced Tucker Carlson’s recent comments about WTC-7 on the show REDACTED. In the above interview Golovin discusses driving across the Nevada desert with Tucker Carlson in 2008 and trying to convince Carlson to investigate 9/11.

Karl Golovin retired in 2007 as a Special Agent of the U.S. Customs Service (by then known as DHS/ICE). In November 2001, while working in the U.S. Customs Service's Office of Internal Affairs, Golovin was among USCS/IA agents assigned duties at Ground Zero and Fresh Kils Landfill, including sifting the rubble of WTC-7.

Golovin served as Security Director of the Ron Paul 2008 Presidential Campaign.

Karl Golovin, Director of Security for Ron Paul’s 2008 campaign
Seymour Hersh accepts The Unspoken Kennedy Truth from Karl Golovin and promises to read it

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Karl Golovin's avatar
Karl Golovin
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett