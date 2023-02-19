Kevin’s Newsletter

Matt Ehret Counters David Skrbina on “Artificial Idiocy,” Lovesick Chatbot Stalkers, and the Metaphysics of Technology
Feb 19, 2023

Matt Ehret counters David Skrbina’s radical critique of technology with a much more optimistic assessment. He argues that the problem isn’t technology itself, but the oligarchs who dominate it.  Check out his article on Yuval Harari and the clash of technological paradigms, and on the deep green resistance ecoterrorists.

Matt Ehret founded Canadian Patriot and writes for Strategic Culture. He has authored several books on history and geopolitics.



