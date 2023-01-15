Mathew Crawford Rethinks Vax and Mortality

Mathew Crawford appeared on Truth Jihad Radio last February and estimated that the COVID vaccines had killed over 200,000 Americans. Tonight he responds to Ron Unz, who appeared on last week’s show discussing his survey of mortality data across the mRNA vaccinated countries. According to that data, the COVID vaccines do not seem to have killed statistically significant numbers of people. Unz points out that the introduction and use of the vaccines does not appear to correlate to increases in cardiac/stroke mortality or working-age mortality. See: “Vaxxing Deaths or COVID Deaths?” and “Obesity and the End of the Vaxxing Debate.”

Other topics include Ron Unz’s claim that COVID emerged from a US bio-attack on China and Iran, Mathew’s article on Prince Harry’s unconscious admission of psychopathy, and The Economist‘s Predictions of Pandemonium.





