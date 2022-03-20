Kevin’s Newsletter
Marilyn Singleton vs. American Oligarchy
Mar 20, 2022
Marilyn M. Singleton discusses her new article “Real Americans and the American Oligarchy.” In it she writes:

“Federal and state governments have used Covid as a justification to cross the line from public safety measures into tyranny. Despite the decreasing Covid cases, the national Covid emergency declaration was extended beyond March 1, 2022. The national emergency designation gives the President more than 100 special powers that can bypass legal procedures ranging from banking to public health and anything else the government wants to control.

“Despite a long tradition of differing opinions regarding medical disease processes and treatments, the government discouraged such discussions regarding Covid. First, the Surgeon General simply asked us to help stop ‘misinformation’ because it ‘pollutes our information environment.’ A few short months later, the feds are demanding that social networks, search engines, crowdsourced platforms, e-commerce platforms and instant messaging systems send data and analysis on the prevalence of Covid-19 misinformation on their sites. Translation: divergent opinions will be censored once the government discovers how to do so. What happened to our respect for the marketplace of ideas?

“If tracking our computer use doesn’t work, we have the National Patient ID, a single number issued by the federal government containing all the details of a person’s medical records from cradle to grave…”

Bio: Dr. Singleton is a board-certified anesthesiologist and Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) Board member. She graduated from Stanford and earned her MD at UCSF Medical School.  Dr. Singleton completed two years of Surgery residency at UCSF, then her Anesthesia residency at Harvard’s Beth Israel Hospital. While still working in the operating room, she attended UC Berkeley Law School, focusing on constitutional law and administrative law.  She interned at the National Health Law Project and practiced insurance and health law.  She teaches classes in the recognition of elder abuse and constitutional law for non-lawyers.

Appears in episode
