Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
John “Barsoom” Carter on Jabs vs. IQ & Left vs. Right
5
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:02
-57:02

John “Barsoom” Carter on Jabs vs. IQ & Left vs. Right

Kevin Barrett's avatar
John Carter's avatar
Kevin Barrett
and
John Carter
Sep 29, 2023
5
2
Share
Transcript

John Carter‘s Postcards from Barsoom Substack is always well-written and provocative. His recent essays on “Why Smart People Do Stupid Things (Like Getting mRNA Injections)” and “The Internet is a Brain With Schizophrenia” are apt ripostes to the MSM talking points “smart people are the first in line to get vaccinated” and “the left is smarter than the right.” (Note that like John Carter, Eugyppius has lately been debunking the alleged intelligence-vax link.)

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
John Carter's avatar
John Carter
Writes Postcards From Barsoom Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett