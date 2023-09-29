John Carter‘s Postcards from Barsoom Substack is always well-written and provocative. His recent essays on “Why Smart People Do Stupid Things (Like Getting mRNA Injections)” and “The Internet is a Brain With Schizophrenia” are apt ripostes to the MSM talking points “smart people are the first in line to get vaccinated” and “the left is smarter than the right.” (Note that like John Carter, Eugyppius has lately been debunking the alleged intelligence-vax link.)
John “Barsoom” Carter on Jabs vs. IQ & Left vs. Right
Sep 29, 2023
Truth Jihad Radio
Appears in episode
John Carter
