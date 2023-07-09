Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Barry Kissin on “Blame the Russians”
Barry Kissin on “Blame the Russians”

Kevin Barrett
Jul 09, 2023
2001 anthrax attack/bioweapons expert Barry Kissin says the whole blame-the-Russians thing is getting out of hand: “On Oct. 20, 2020, just before the Presidential election, a letter signed by 51 former top intelligence officials claimed that Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian intelligence operation.’…We are also expected to believe the Russians were: *shelling the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine while they were occupying it; *they blew up their own Nord Stream pipelines; *and earlier in this month of June, they blew up the Nova Kakhovka dam, located in Russian-occupied territory, thus threatening the water supply of Crimea, one more major act of ecological terrorism. Back in December, 2022, it was reported by the Washington Post that the Ukrainian military had conducted a successful ‘test strike’ of the Nova Kakhovka dam with a HIMARS missile supplied by the U.S.” 

Barry thinks my latest satirical article isn’t much crazier than the reality it mocks: “Ex-Intel Officials: Teenage Hookers, Laptop, Ukrainian Payoff and Cocaine Found at White House Doesn’t Belong to Hunter Biden: It’s Probably Just Russian Disinfo, Say the Experts.”

Discussion about this episode

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Appears in episode
