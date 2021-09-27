Two notable Australians—science professor and excess mortality expert Gideon Polya, and New World Order researcher Peter Myers—square off to debate the COVID lockdowns and anti-lockdown protests down under. They also discuss Dr. Polya’s research on holocausts and genocides, including his recent article “Lying America did 9/11 and then killed 30 million Muslims.”
Aussies Gideon Polya & Peter Myers debate COVID clampdown/rebellion
And discuss holocausts and genocides
Sep 27, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post