Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Aussies Gideon Polya & Peter Myers debate COVID clampdown/rebellion
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -57:39
-57:39

Aussies Gideon Polya & Peter Myers debate COVID clampdown/rebellion

And discuss holocausts and genocides
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 27, 2021
1
Share

Two notable Australians—science professor and excess mortality expert Gideon Polya, and New World Order researcher Peter Myers—square off to debate the COVID lockdowns and anti-lockdown protests down under. They also discuss Dr. Polya’s research on holocausts and genocides, including his recent article “Lying America did 9/11 and then killed 30 million Muslims.”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett