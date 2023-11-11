Alex Krainer on “Life Outside the Western Matrix”

Back from the Eurasian Economic Forum in Uzbekistan, Alex Krainer says life outside the Western matrix has never been better: “In Samarkand I met three westerners who live in Russia – an American, a German and a Swiss. I asked them how life in Russia was these days in the shadow of the war in Ukraine and under heavy-handed western sanctions. All three said life was great. The American gentleman said, ‘life was never better.’ To someone living the everyday reality of the western asylum, their descriptions of life in Russia seemed almost unreal: it is a well-ordered, prosperous society, the kind that seems like a fading memory in the west.”
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post