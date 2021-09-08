Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
9/11 Family Members Bob McIlvaine and Joe Krackenfels Join Author Ray McGinnis: "Our loved ones were murdered in controlled demolitions"
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -58:00
-58:00

9/11 Family Members Bob McIlvaine and Joe Krackenfels Join Author Ray McGinnis: "Our loved ones were murdered in controlled demolitions"

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Sep 08, 2021
1
Share

Family members Bob McIlvaine and Joe Krackenfels join Ray McGinnis, author of Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored.

Bob McIlvaine’s son Bobby, and Joe Krackenfels’ nephew Leonard, were murdered on 9/11 by the criminals who orchestrated the explosive demolition of the World Trade Center. They are joined by author Ray McGinnis whose book Unanswered Questions“explores the efforts of the Family Steering Committee and other September Eleventh family members, and first responders, to have a transparent, accountable, and independent investigation into the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.” Ray McGinnis has also posted a list of resources for those wishing to learn more about the first responders’ and family members’ quest for truth and justice.

Bob McIlvaine’s heroic quest for justice for his son Bobby was the subject of an article in last month’s Atlantic that raised the obvious question: How did Jennifer Senior have enough time to do so much research on the McIlvaine family, while lacking time for the cursory research on 9/11 that would have shown that Bob McIlvaine is right, and therefore a real American hero?

Joe Krackenfels writes:

“I have never quit or given up. I believe I would have been a ferocious detective had I chosen that career path (Bob too). As a retiree I watch many crime shows. Today two killers were convicted after 40 years on the run. Amen – 20 more years to go until we hang the 9/11 slime! This Covid BS might speed things up?”

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Recent Episodes
Thorsten Pattberg: Western Universities Are Propaganda Factories
  Kevin Barrett
Troy Keith Preston on “Why We Must Move Left on Immigration”
  Kevin Barrett
Brett Redmayne-Titley on “No Other Country”
  Kevin Barrett
Drunken Psycho Hegseth Threatens Panama (Kevin Barrett on Press TV)
  Kevin Barrett
Mees Baaijen Says “No Viruses” Is Another “Flat Earth”
  Kevin Barrett
Trump Wars Doomed
  Kevin Barrett
Blake Archer Williams Reports Live from Tehran
  Kevin Barrett
Rick Staggenborg, MD on "TRANSCENDING PARTISANSHIP TO FORGE A REAL REVOLUTION"
  Kevin Barrett