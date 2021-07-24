Ray McGinnis, author of Writing the Sacred, has just come out with a new book about 9/11. Entitled Unanswered Questions: What the September Eleventh Families Asked and the 9/11 Commission Ignored, it “explores the efforts of the Family Steering Committee and other September Eleventh family members, and first responders, to have a transparent, accountable, and independent investigation into the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.” A few days ago Ray McGinnis posted a list of resources for those wishing to learn more about the first responders’ and family members’ quest for truth and justice.
Ray McGinnis on New 9/11 Book “Unanswered Questions”
The perfect book for preaching to the not-yet-converted
Jul 24, 2021
Truth Jihad Radio
