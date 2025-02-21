Salim Mansur: Trump as Peacemaker?

Rumble link Bitchute link

Salim Mansur discusses his new article: “What Is the Essential Requirement for a Peacemaker? Remove the beam out of one’s eye, as Jesus commands.” In it he notes: “The Ukraine war will end sooner than later, if not it will greatly impede Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ domestic agenda. But this is not the case with the Gaza genocide of Palestinians by Israelis and, consequently, there is no end on the horizon for the conflict in West Asia.”

Salim Mansur is a Professor Emeritus of Political Science at the University of Toronto. He has published many books and academic articles, as well as numerous op-eds in several of Canada’s leading mainstream newspapers.

Excerpt from the interview:

Your latest piece on what is the essential requirement for a peacemaker—remove the beam out of one's eye as Jesus commands—went to the heart of the issue a lot of people are talking about with Trump. Is he going to make peace, which is possibly what it looks like in Ukraine, or is he going to preside over World War III in West Asia as he hands everything on a silver platter to Netanyahu and his messianic, millenarian, lunatic cabinet? That's the big question, isn't it?

It's a very big question, Kevin. But it not only depends on Netanyahu and the Zionists in Israel, the Israeli extremists, fascists, whatever we want to call them, which is appropriate. But it also greatly depends upon that 80 million Christian Zionists in America. I think they have got the American Republic, whatever remains of it, by the throat. And that is what is entrapping Trump.

…Ever since Truman—the only exception being John Kennedy,who was as a result assassinated,murdered—all the presidents and the Congress have been bought by the Israeli lobby. And this is the burden that the American people are saddled with. But will they awake? Are they ready to awake? That's the question.

(Read the whole transcript at https://KevinBarrett.substack.com )

