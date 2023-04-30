What’s the World’s Worst Problem—Unearned Rent, Satanism, or Censorship?

What’s the world’s worst problem? Militarism? If nuclear World War 3 breaks out, that will be clear in retrospect. Or if we fast-forward 100 or 150 years, we might learn it was biodiversity loss or climate change. (Or not.)

But those choices are too obvious. Tonight, let’s consider three less-obvious candidates for the world’s worst problem award: Unearned rent, satanism, and censorship. (It could be argued that they’re closely related, since the satanic oligarchs who live on unearned rent are doing the censoring!)

First 30 minutes: Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould argue that the big problem is unearned rent—and the solution is a simple Henry George style land tax. Next Wednesday, May 3, 2023, they’ll be leading the Trine Day roundtable Let’s Make King Charles the Henry George of the 21st Century! Part 1. The takeaway: “When land and natural resource values – Commons Rent – become the primary source for raising public revenue, we will have economic justice and world peace.” Read the long version—spelled out in their letter to King Charles— here.

Second 30 minutes: Apollonian was the scheduled guest. He was supposed to argue that satanism, which he defines as subjectivism, is the problem du jour: “The most urgent question then is regarding this satanic establishment and stranglehold—how can human-kind possibly survive?” But since we couldn’t connect, Mr. Rho subbed for him and discussed the satanic rebellion against nature, including human nature.

Apollonian later emailed me: “Hi Mr. Barrett: Well, we here in San Antonio just had a power outage which lasted over an hr, fm about 7:20 pm to about 8:25pm--I just now got things electronic booted back up here. First there was this huge, intense rainstorm, including hail, and that went on for about 45 mins, ending around 7:10, but then, unexpectedly, after the rain died down, suddenly, we get a power outage--just in time to take-out our show. I hope we can re-schedule. A.”

(The next installment features Helen Buyniski pointing the finger at censorship.)