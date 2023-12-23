Swami Beyondanonda Touts “Upwising”—and "One-One-Oneness Day"

Swami Beyondanonda of WakeUpLaughing.com has spent the better part of four decades, maybe the way-better part (since the rest was so awful), trying to provoke an “upwising” by inciting people (to laughter) over seriously unfunny issues including 9/11, COVID, and electile dysfunction. So…What can the Swami possibly say about the mass slaughters in 404 and Occupied Palestine, among other symptoms of a seriously distressed planet? Tune in and find out.

Public Service Announcement: Swami Beyondanonda urges you to observe One-One-Oneness Day on 1-11-2024.

Then in the final half-hour, the Swami’s Jewish manager, Steve Bhaerman, joins us to reprimand the Swami for his politically incorrect and possibly even anti-Semitic remarks, and to threaten to institutionalize him and medicate him into Zombieland forever if he doesn’t “wise up.”





