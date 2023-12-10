Scott Bennett Returns from Russia/Donbass

US Army whistleblower Scott Bennett just returned from a trip to Russia and its Donbass region, where US-supported Zio-Nazi coup forces slaughtered civilians with impunity between 2014 and 2022, when Russia finally pushed back.

The US-taxpayer-financed Donbass and Gaza hecatombs raise the question: Why does America keep supporting mass slaughters of civilians—and then waxes indignant whenever someone, whether Russia or Hamas, tries to stop them?

Scott Bennett is a U.S. Army Special Operations Officer (11th Psychological Operations Battalion, Civil Affairs-Psychological Operations Command), and a global psychological warfare-counterterrorism analyst, formerly with defense contractor Booz Allen Hamilton.