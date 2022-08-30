Sander Hicks on Being Demonized (for 9/11 Truth) in Jewish Daily Forward

Author-activist Sander Hicks discusses his latest 15-minutes-of-fame thanks to the Forward article “Author who alleged Israel was behind the 9/11 attacks endorses candidate in Brooklyn House race.” Sander responded with an open letter to the Forward that commends the Forward for its coverage of the five “dancing Israeli” spies who were caught on 9/11 apparently pre-positioned to film and celebrate the attacks. (The Forward excised that part when they published an expurgated version of the letter.)

During the second half of the show we consider spirituality and politics, including Sander’s Christian approach to activism.

We also discuss the tragic and suspicious passing of our mutual friend, New Horizon NGO founder Nader Talebzadeh (read Sander’s eulogy) and the assassination attempt on New Horizon participant Alexander Dugin that took the life of his daughter Daria. It seems that the usual suspects have gone from terrorizing New Horizon participants (“you will be arrested at the airport if you attend this conference“) to assassinating them.