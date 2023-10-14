Sam Husseini on Western Media’s Incitement to Genocide

Sam Husseini is a legendary gadfly journalist whose approach could be described as “Seymour Hersh meets We Are Change.” He has been thrown out of a Trump-Putin press conference, suspended from the National Press Club for asking the Saudi ambassador pointed questions, and more recently stonewalled by the State Department for enquiring about COVID origins.

Sam Husseini’s latest article is “‘Will You Urge Israel to Not Starve and Slaughter People?’ — State Department Ignores Series of my Questions.” He notes: “The first 15 minutes of the State Department briefing today were completely surreal propaganda. One would have no idea that Israel had ever hurt a fly.”

Sam Husseini has had bylines at CounterPunch, antiwar.com, The Nation, Salon, Consortium News. FAIR, and elsewhere. He’s founder of VotePact.org.

Millions of Muslims stage protests worldwide to decry Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

Press TV's rolling coverage of the "global day of jihad" 10-13-2023 demonstrations in support of Palestine. My commentary starts around the 34'30" mark.





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe