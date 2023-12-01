Kevin’s Newsletter

Ron Unz on “Gaza and the Antisemitism Hoax”
Ron Unz on “Gaza and the Antisemitism Hoax”

Dec 01, 2023

Is animosity against Jews atavistic, irrational, and deplorable? Or can it arise for understandable reasons? In his new article “Gaza and the Antisemitism Hoax” Ron Unz writes:

“With perhaps 20,000 Gazan Palestinians having now been slaughtered by Jews, I don’t doubt that the miserable survivors currently feel a great deal of hostility towards the group responsible, but how could we possibility expect anything else? Do we gain any extra insight by labeling this animosity ‘anti-Semitism’?”

That’s a very good question. So are the other questions raised in the article about “notorious outbreaks of anti-Semitism” that turned out to be less mysterious, irrational, and deplorable than meets the eye.

So is the whole notion of anti-Semitism a gigantic hoax? If so, will people ever lose their fear of being branded with a pejorative term that turns out, on closer examination, to be meaningless…and almost psychopathically manipulative?

A theoretical physicist by training, Ron Unz has become America’s most provocative public intellectual. His American Pravda series, and the books that grew out of them, present a formidable challenge to received versions of history and current events.



