Ron Jacobs on “Hazy Cosmic Jive”
Ron Jacobs on “Hazy Cosmic Jive”

Has reality obliterated dystopian science fiction?
Kevin Barrett
Jan 24, 2022
Ron Jacobs, author of Daydream Sunset: Sixties Counterculture in the Seventies (and the new article “Some Hazy Cosmic Jive“) discusses the evolution of popular culture in general and science fiction in particular. We’ll also touch on subjects of other recent articles including houselessness and Ron’s experience serving jail time for marijuana possession.

