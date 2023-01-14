Kevin’s Newsletter

Richard Cook Addresses American Nationalists
Richard Cook Addresses American Nationalists

Kevin Barrett
Jan 14, 2023

Retired US government analyst and celebrated Challenger disaster whistleblower Richard Cook discusses his new article “An Urgent Plea to American Nationalists: The US Must Stop Being the Divisive Nation by Cleaning Up Our Own Mess First.” Cook: “It’s the Neocons who have a vice grip on US foreign policy, which today revolves around the US proxy war in Ukraine against Russia. Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, who launched a reign of terror against Ukraine’s Russian-speaking population, has outlawed all political parties but his own, banned a free press, and is eradicating the Christian religion. Zelensky is a puppet of the American Neocons and the Biden warmongers…”



