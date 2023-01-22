Philip Kraske on "The War in Ukraine Will End with a Bang — Soon"

Video link

Did the neocons instigate the Ukraine war with the intention of creating a pretext for a nuclear first strike on Russia? Philip Kraske says yes! Read his article “The War in Ukraine Will End with a Bang — Soon.” Then listen to me push back against some of his claims…and decide for yourself.

Philip Kraske is the author six books including A Legacy of Chains (inspired by the true story of US prisoners left behind in Vietnam) and 11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees. (Listen to his earlier Truth Jihad Radio interviews.)





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe