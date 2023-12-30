“Next Year in Palestine” (2023-2024 roundup with E. Michael Jones)

Rumble link Bitchute link

Happy New Year! E Michael Jones and I just posted a special two-hour New Year’s edition of False Flag Weekly News. It begins with the 12 biggest stories of the week, and moves on to the 38 biggest stories of 2023, along with predictions for 2024. We even offered our own “illegal” nomination for Person of the Year. Hint: It sure isn’t Taylor Swift!

Below are a couple of transcript extracts to whet your appetite.

Block the Boat in Oakland has been shutting down shipping to Israel. I guess they're working with the Houthis over there in Oakland. Hey Mike, are we allowed to recommend that people donate to Block the Boat, or will we be listed as terrorists if we do that?

You're already a terrorist, so forget about it. It's too late to worry about it. I saw the ADL attack on you on your Substack. So the only consolation we have is that there are more and more people in the same situation and at a certain point the whole narrative is going to break down because this whole attack on “conspiracy theorists and anti-Semites” is not going to hold water anymore.

Here's another illegal public service announcement from False Flag Weekly News: Boycott Israel! Even though all the states now have laws telling you that you can't, or you will be thrown into a maximum security dungeon or something. Over in the UK, you get locked up in the Tower of London, which I understand has better accommodations.

But in any case, here are the things you can boycott if you want to become an arch criminal by boycotting Israel. Just go to this website, theislamicinformation.com .

Okay, so that's our public service announcements.

Let's get into the breaking news, which this week and this year happens to be good news. Electronic Intifada broke the news this morning that South Africa has invoked the genocide convention. They're taking the Zionist genocidal entity to the world court. People like Sam Husseini have been arguing for this, quite vociferously, for a month and a half or two months already, and it's great to see that it finally happened.

So, Mike, is there any chance that this will put significant pressure on Israel and get them to stop the genocide? Francis Boyle thinks that it will. What do you think?

I defer to Francis Boyle. He's an expert on this type of thing. And if he's optimistic, then I have to be optimistic. But I'm not a lawyer. But if he thinks it's possible, then I'm encouraged.

Yeah, the deal is the world court apparently, unlike your national criminal court or ICC, is not 100% rigged by the western powers led by the United States. So some meaningful pressure at least can be generated. Boyle says that this is a body blow from which the Zionist entity will never recover. So let's hope that he's right.

Israel can certainly keep killing civilians until somebody tells them to stop and we'll see who that is. Maybe it's the Houthis—that is, the Yemeni government. Because the so-called Houthis are in fact the legitimate government of Yemen.

John Helmer wrote this great piece about how the Houthis are correctly identifying ships that are operating on behalf of or owned by Israel or going to Israel. Those are the only ones that they're stopping. They're letting Russia and China and everybody else go through and that has changed everything according to Pepe Escobar in his brand new piece which also makes a lot of good points. Is Pepe's optimism warranted, Michael?

First of all, I'd like to say this is the proper conduct of warfare, because it's targeting the people who are actually responsible, rather than some type of indiscriminate attack. But their reach now, according to this article, goes all the way to the coast of India, which is a totally new situation. So it's not just the choke points like the Bab al-Mandeb and the Straits of Hormuz. They have the ability to project power way beyond that.

And secondly, it's hard to tell how the United States could react to this type of asymmetrical warfare. Because what are you going to do? The Saudis already failed to conquer Yemen, which is the base for the Houthis. So what's the United States going to do?

And apparently they just had to call off their operation to protect shipping in the Red Sea, Operation Prosperity Guardian. This is crucial because the American Empire is based on the British Empire and the British Empire was based on the British Navy and their ability to control the sea lanes. They're losing here. They were already losing because of the railroad from Shanghai into Rotterdam. That's another blow. It’s the consolidation of the Eurasian landmass. If they lose control of the sea lanes, that's it. That's the basis of world power for the American empire.

And part of this is a technological change that shipping, ships, navies are now vulnerable. The Russian Navy has not done well. They own the Black Sea, but they can't really operate there because navies just are too vulnerable today. So that means that this Mackinder thesis, the sea power of the Western empires, whether it was Britain in the 19th century or the U.S. now, that sea power is heavily eroding. And so I think that's kind of the backdrop here to what Pepe was talking about.

So Israel is now up against the whole world. They're being called into the world court for genocide prosecution by South Africa and they are actually having to revoke visas for UN people because the whole UN is against it. “Everybody's against us. Everybody's anti-Semitic.” Well, if the entire world is anti-Semitic, maybe it's because you guys are doing something wrong—and committing genocide is doing something wrong.

Yeah, the whole army's out of step except that one guy.

The main cause of anti-Semitism is Jewish behavior. But they will never, never admit that. Well, now it's becoming so obvious that they can't deny it anymore.

This is calling into question the entire idea of international law, because the Israelis and the United States are simply flouting the principle. This is the exception to every rule, which then destroys the idea of the rule to begin with. And then we're back at, you know, dog-eat-dog barbarism here for the entire world.

Israel has been ignoring and flouting UN resolutions on return of the refugees. Every Palestinian refugee forced out in 1948 and ever since then has the right, the inalienable right, as an individual, nobody can give it away for them, to return to their homes. And the UN has repeatedly reaffirmed that. Israel has ignored that. And likewise, the UN has insisted Israel withdraw from the land it stole in its 1967 war of aggression. And of course, Israel has flouted all of that, too.

But sometimes the defenders of Israel point to the 1948 resolution supposedly creating Israel, although that had no actual force because it was simply a General Assembly resolution. In any case, Israel is totally on the outs with the entire world community now, and the axis of resistance is going from strength to strength.

Yeah, as we said, if the American empire cannot control the sea lanes, it's the end of the American empire. And a specific example would be Germany. Germany doesn't have enough energy to run its industry. They had a pipeline. The Americans blew up the pipeline. And they said, you don't need the pipeline. We will have liquefied natural gas sent to you in big ships. It will cost six times what you've been paying, but that's no small price to pay for independence, energy independence from Russia. Well, that whole narrative goes down the drain if you can't protect those ships. All the Yemenis have to do is expand it to include these type of liquefied gas shipments, and that's the end. And Germany will be forced in the opposite direction. It will be forced out of collaboration with the American empire. It has already happened on a minor scale because Germany, the CDU, has announced it's going to open up its mothballed nuclear reactors. That's a step in the direction of returning energy sovereignty in Germany based on the fact that these shipping lanes are not reliable anymore.

Well, so far the Houthis are only going after the Israeli-linked ships, but once they show that they can do that with impunity, then you're right. Then the American policing of the sea lanes becomes something of the past…