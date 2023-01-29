Kevin’s Newsletter

Kevin’s Newsletter
Truth Jihad Radio
Moti Nissani’s “Eight Billion Cheers for Direct Democracy”
0:00
-56:20

Moti Nissani’s “Eight Billion Cheers for Direct Democracy”

Kevin Barrett's avatar
Kevin Barrett
Jan 29, 2023

Moti Nissani, Professor Emeritus (Biology), Wayne State University, discusses his new free online book Eight Billion Cheers for Direct Democracy: Direct Democracy is Humanity’s Last Best and Only Hope. Nissani argues that today’s most pressing problems—looming nuclear war, runaway technology, and eco-catastrophe—could be solved by creating and expanding real democracy (as opposed to US/Western oligarchy) borrowing ideas from ancient Athens and modern Switzerland, Iceland, and Berlin (the Philharmonic, not the Bundestag).  His sad conclusion: “It is heart-breaking then, to know that in real democracy is the salvation of the world, and yet to suspect that real democracy is a pipe dream.”



Discussion about this episode

