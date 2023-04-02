Max Parry on Alexander Dugin and the Red-Brown Myth

Max Parry makes his debut appearance on Truth Jihad Radio to discuss his latest offering “Alexander Dugin and the Origins of the “Red-Brown Alliance’ Myth.” He rightly excoriates the Western media’s disgusting reaction to the murder of philosopher Alexander Dugin’s daughter Darya Dugina:

“Mr. Dugin holds no authority over the war nor has any involvement in the Russian government beyond his previous service as an advisor to the Chairman of the State Duma. Still, this characterization of the prolific writer as the mastermind behind Putin’s foreign policy is ubiquitous in corporate media despite the absence of any evidence the Russian president has ever met the man, much less allowed his ideas to shape executive decisions.

“It is this same narrative which let the yellow press to get away with disparaging his slain daughter, a noncombatant and innocent victim killed in violation of international law, by defaming her as a disinformation agent instead of the writer and activist she was. There were even attempts to deny the attack constituted an act of terrorism with the implication she was a legitimate military target guilty by association with her father. The Washington Post, the CIA’s preferred rag, was especially boastful.”

Max Parry is an independent journalist and geopolitical analyst. His work has appeared in CounterPunch Greanville Post OffGuardian Global Research Dissident Voice and more.





