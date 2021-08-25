Kevin’s Newsletter
Matthew Ehret on “Clash of Two Americas” and “How China’s Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989”
Matthew Ehret on “Clash of Two Americas” and “How China’s Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989”

Kevin Barrett
Aug 25, 2021
The prolific Matthew Ehret has just published a book, The Clash of Two Americas v.1 (with Cynthia Chung), and a lengthy article, “How China’s Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989.” Check out all of Matt’s books HERE.

In the book, Ehret identifies his two Americans with two long-standing schools of thought: “The idea of a society founded upon the cultivation of the love of higher pleasures of the spirit rather than the feeding of the lower pleasures of the fleshly passions…” Ehret and Chung see the same philosophical clash playing out in the Revolutionary and Civil War eras and leading up to the populist vs. international banker clashes of the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

How China’s Gorbachev Was Flushed in 1989” recounts the cautionary tale of Soros’s man in Peking, Zhao Ziyang, who cozied up to Malthusians and transhumanists but was definitively defeated after the failed color revolution at Tiananmen Square.

Red-pill truths and interpretations "they" don't want you to know about.
