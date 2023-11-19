Maisoon Rice Flays Zionist Shayateen

Maisoon Rice asks: Why aren’t Arab and Muslim rulers and peoples saving Palestine from Zionist genocide? And how do the Zionists get away with not just genocidal mass murder, but such a long list of obvious and outrageous lies? She cites Daniel Haqiqatjou’s list of 50+ Israeli lies in 5 weeks (via shadowbanned Tweet by @propandco):

No 40 dead babiesNo baked babiesNo beheaded babiesNo children in cagesNo eyes gougedNo raped womenNo ripped breastsNo paraded captivesNo tortured captivesNo mutilating dead bodiesNo pregnant women cut openNo mass rapes with broken pelvisesNo Israel did not found Shifa hospitalNo Biden did not see pictures of dead babiesNo October 7 was not “unprovoked”No Pro-Palestine are not “pro-Hamas” ralliesNo 8 yr old Emily Hand was not found deadNo “Global Day of Jihad”No planned cyanide attacksNo all-female Israeli unit killing 100 HamasNo Hamas coming thru US borderNo Hamas headquarters under hospitalsNo Hamas hostages in hospital basementsNo Hamas tunnels under Rantisi hospitalNo Hamas tunnels under Shaikh Hamad HospitalNo Hamas charter published in 2017 is anti-Zionist, not anti-JewishNo small blasts do not prove Israel did not bomb Baptist hospitalNo “misfired” rocket was destroyed by Iron Dome before the Baptist hospital bombingNo “misfired” rocket can’t be both fired from cemetery and southwest of Baptist hospitalNo “misfired” rocket trajectory does not align with IDF version of events at Baptist hospitalExposed crisis actor Eli BeerFake baby crib photoFake blood splatter photoFake booby-trapped school bagsFake Al Jazeera journalist twitter accountFake audio tapes released by IDFFake AI-generated images of Hamas leadersFake “official Al Qaeda material” on dead Hamas fightersFake antisemitism controversy over Greta’s toy octopusFake antisemitism allegations on Palestine campus activistsFalse grandstanding evacuation ordersFalse subtitles for Palestine protest chantsFake Mein Kempf book in Gaza children living roomsFake ‘terrorist shift list’ by mistranslating an Arabic calendarFalse labeled a Gaza 4-year-old toddler martyred in airstrike as a dollFalse crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of West Bank raid survivorFalse crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Thai children in ghost costumesFalse crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Al-Azhar university students protestingYes, many Israeli civilians were killed by crossfire at festivalYes, many Israeli civilians were killed by Israeli tanks/helicopters at kibbutzYes, many Israeli civilians said Hamas was kind to them during attacks and as captivesYes, Israel exaggerated its death toll for October 7

Maisoon Rice is a British-Palestinian-Pakistani blogger and activist. She has been banned from George Galloway’s show for being too anti-Zionist (quite an honor, like me having a video taken down from Rumble for being too controversial, or Michael Aquino getting kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil).





