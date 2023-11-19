Maisoon Rice Flays Zionist Shayateen

Maisoon Rice asks: Why aren’t Arab and Muslim rulers and peoples saving Palestine from Zionist genocide? And how do the Zionists get away with not just genocidal mass murder, but such a long list of obvious and outrageous lies? She cites Daniel Haqiqatjou’s list of 50+ Israeli lies in 5 weeks (via shadowbanned Tweet by @propandco):
No 40 dead babies
No baked babies
No beheaded babies
No children in cages
No eyes gouged
No raped women
No ripped breasts
No paraded captives
No tortured captives
No mutilating dead bodies
No pregnant women cut open
No mass rapes with broken pelvises
No Israel did not found Shifa hospital
No Biden did not see pictures of dead babies
No October 7 was not “unprovoked”
No Pro-Palestine are not “pro-Hamas” rallies
No 8 yr old Emily Hand was not found dead
No “Global Day of Jihad”
No planned cyanide attacks
No all-female Israeli unit killing 100 Hamas
No Hamas coming thru US border
No Hamas headquarters under hospitals
No Hamas hostages in hospital basements
No Hamas tunnels under Rantisi hospital
No Hamas tunnels under Shaikh Hamad Hospital
No Hamas charter published in 2017 is anti-Zionist, not anti-Jewish
No small blasts do not prove Israel did not bomb Baptist hospital
No “misfired” rocket was destroyed by Iron Dome before the Baptist hospital bombing
No “misfired” rocket can’t be both fired from cemetery and southwest of Baptist hospital
No “misfired” rocket trajectory does not align with IDF version of events at Baptist hospital
Exposed crisis actor Eli Beer
Fake baby crib photo
Fake blood splatter photo
Fake booby-trapped school bags
Fake Al Jazeera journalist twitter account
Fake audio tapes released by IDF
Fake AI-generated images of Hamas leaders
Fake “official Al Qaeda material” on dead Hamas fighters
Fake antisemitism controversy over Greta’s toy octopus
Fake antisemitism allegations on Palestine campus activists
False grandstanding evacuation orders
False subtitles for Palestine protest chants
Fake Mein Kempf book in Gaza children living rooms
Fake ‘terrorist shift list’ by mistranslating an Arabic calendar
False labeled a Gaza 4-year-old toddler martyred in airstrike as a doll
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of West Bank raid survivor
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Thai children in ghost costumes
False crisis actor accusation by using old pictures of Al-Azhar university students protesting
Yes, many Israeli civilians were killed by crossfire at festival
Yes, many Israeli civilians were killed by Israeli tanks/helicopters at kibbutz
Yes, many Israeli civilians said Hamas was kind to them during attacks and as captives
Yes, Israel exaggerated its death toll for October 7
Maisoon Rice is a British-Palestinian-Pakistani blogger and activist. She has been banned from George Galloway’s show for being too anti-Zionist (quite an honor, like me having a video taken down from Rumble for being too controversial, or Michael Aquino getting kicked out of the Church of Satan for being too evil).
