Linh Dinh on “Brave New Reset”

In “Brave New Reset” Linh Dinh says Cormac McCarthy’s The Road (2006) and Zhang Yingyu’s The Book of Swindles (1617) resonate with today’s civilizational meltdown and ever-escalating war: “Nothing flips over the nicely appointed table of civilization like war. That’s where we’re headed, on multiple fronts. The main reason for this is, again, scarcity. Grabbing your water, oil, food and women, your enemy won’t just snarl, but kill you. In too many places, that savage energy needs an urgent release.”

Linh also mentions getting “Drugged, Robbed But Not Knifed.”





This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit kevinbarrett.substack.com/subscribe