John Carter (Postcards from Barsoom) on Gender Wars and More

John Carter of the Postcards From Barsoom Substack discusses his articles on tonic masculinity, weightlifting, and today’s “The Devouring Mother of the Digital Longhouse.” He cites studies showing that today’s teens “aren’t having sex, they aren’t drinking alcohol, they’re gayer than ever, they’re more depressed than ever, and the girls are making suicide plans at an unprecedented rate.”

Eschewing booze and getting married before having sex sounds reasonable to those of us with traditional values. But the rest isn’t so good. Is it because kids are growing up in a digital longhouse panopticon under the all-seeing gaze of the devouring mother? Or has the West just gone crazy?