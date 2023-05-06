John Carter on Commodified Intelligence

John Carter of the Postcards from Barsoom Substack returns to discuss his latest work, starting with “reGenerative AIgronomics or UBIomass: Occupational responses to the era of commodified intelligence.” As AI destroys jobs, producing permanent mega-unemployment, what will all the newly-minted useless eaters do? Depopulationists say “kill them off.” Yuval Harari says “let them eat drugs and video games.” But John Carter thinks permaculture gardening would be a much better use of the coming surplus of free time. I agree, assuming it works out that way…though I think AI is much more likely to destroy us than most people realize, and that what we really need is a Butlerian Jihad to put an end to it.
