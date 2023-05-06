Kevin’s Newsletter
John Carter on Commodified Intelligence
John Carter on Commodified Intelligence

Kevin Barrett
May 06, 2023
John Carter of the Postcards from Barsoom Substack returns to discuss his latest work, starting with “reGenerative AIgronomics or UBIomass: Occupational responses to the era of commodified intelligence.” As AI destroys jobs, producing permanent mega-unemployment, what will all the newly-minted useless eaters do? Depopulationists say “kill them off.” Yuval Harari says “let them eat drugs and video games.” But John Carter thinks permaculture gardening would be a much better use of the coming surplus of free time. I agree, assuming it works out that way…though I think AI is much more likely to destroy us than most people realize, and that what we really need is a Butlerian Jihad to put an end to it.

Kevin Barrett
Kevin Barrett
