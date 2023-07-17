Joachim Hagopian on NATO Fast-Tracking WW3

West Point graduate and former Army officer Joachim Hagopian argues that NATO’s fast-tracking Ukraine for membership amounts to fast-tracking World War III. From his new article:

“It’s all too obvious that the global powerbrokers are going down with Ukraine, so they are frantically lighting an ever-so-short fuse now to potential nuclear annihilation. The bloodline controllers and their puppets are all working overtime for Satan.

“Speaking of cluster bombs and working for Satan, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby openly admitted to US war crimes on Sunday news venues with the following statement:

“We can all agree that more civilians have been and will continue to be killed by Russian forces… than will likely be hurt by the use of these cluster munitions… We are very mindful of the concerns about civilian casualties and unexploded ordinance being picked up by civilians or children and being hurt, of course we’re mindful of that…”

Do Kirby, Blinken, and Biden do mindfulness exercises visualizing children being blown to bits by cluster bombs?