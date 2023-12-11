In Which I Spar with Richie Allen on WW2 Revisionism

Richie Allen’s eloquence, combined with his pleasant manner yet insistence on calling it like he sees it, have made him an alternative radio legend. Our conversation today began:

RA: One of Sky News’ reporters in Gaza last week did report openly, and wasn't prevented from doing so, that the Israelis were firing upon journalists and men and women as they were running down a street as they were being told to evacuate a village or a town or whatever. 17,700 people dead now at least. 9,000 or 10,000 children.

I don't know if I've been desensitized to violence, Kevin, because as a journalist you're exposed to so much of it. But how can we speak of these things and not break down in tears? What's wrong with us? I mean, this is horrendous, isn't it?

KB: It's just mind-boggling and I fear for the safety of some of my Jewish friends. There is that hadith in the prophetic literature in Islam that says that at the end of times, the rocks and trees will cry out, “there's a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him.” That sounds pretty harsh. But frankly, that's how billions of people are going to be feeling pretty soon…