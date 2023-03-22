Human Rights Lawyer Clive Stafford Smith on Guantanamo Prisoners, Aafia Siddiqui, and More

In this interview Clive Stafford Smith discusses his work defending Guantanamo prisoners and Pakistan’s national heroine Dr. Aafia Siddiqui; offers well-informed and thoughtful views on Imran Khan and the current political crisis in Pakistan; argues with me about the Ukraine war; and lays out his thoughts about how best to go about improving the sorry state of the world in general and human rights in particular.

Clive Stafford Smith is one of the world’s notable human rights lawyers. A leading US civil rights attorney specializing in death penalty cases, after 9/11 he moved to the forefront of those defending Guantanamo prisoners and other victims of the War of Terror. He has litigated 300 death penalty appeals, winning the vast majority, and defended more than 80 Guantanamo prisoners.





